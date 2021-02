The Texas Tech Graduate School will be hosting the 20th annual Graduate Student Research Poster Competition on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Current Texas Tech graduate students and postdocs are encouraged to submit an abstract and poster based on any basic or applied research.

Deadline to submit an abstract is Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

2/2/2021



Maryellen Baeza



maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu



Graduate School





