Apple has recently announced a serious vulnerability in iOS and iPadOS. This vulnerability can be exploited if you access a malicious webpage or install a malicious app, typically through a link sent through email or text message. If successfully exploited, an attacker could gain access to sensitive information on the device, including passwords, documents, or photos.

The TTU IT Division recommends updating your devices as soon as possible to keep your information safe! Apple has corrected this vulnerability in their latest update, iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4. You may find instructions for updating your devices online at https://askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate

As a reminder, the following cybersecurity practices can help protect your information and TTU data and information resources: Verify the legitimacy of any email solicitation by contacting the organization directly through a trusted contact number;

Do not click on links contained within an email unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information;

Do not open attachments unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information;

Only install mobile apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play store. These apps have been vetted and confirmed safe by Apple and Google;

Delete and do not reply to any suspicious or suspect emails;

Update your desktop, laptop, and/or mobile device anti-virus software; and

Keep current on critical system updates: Windows : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate macOS : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/macupdate iOS and iPadOS : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate Android : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/androidupdate



We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional cybersecurity tips online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu . For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

