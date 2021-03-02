TTU HomeTechAnnounce

This group is for any man who desires encouragement and accountability in their pursuit of a healthy sexuality.  We will look to Jesus for guidance in our pursuit of living a healthy sexual life.  Being a part of this group is not an acknowledgment that you have a problem with pornography.  Rather, it is a simple acknowledgement that your efforts to have a healthy sexuality can be aided by participating in a supportive community.

Watch a VIDEO or SIGN UP for more information.

Masks and social distancing are required. 

Sponsored by Tech Baptist Student Ministry, a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/3/2021

Originator:
Justin Kennon

Email:
Justin.Kennon@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


