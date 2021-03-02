This group is for any man who desires encouragement and accountability in their pursuit of a healthy sexuality. We will look to Jesus for guidance in our pursuit of living a healthy sexual life. Being a part of this group is not an acknowledgment that you have a problem with pornography. Rather, it is a simple acknowledgement that your efforts to have a healthy sexuality can be aided by participating in a supportive community.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Sponsored by Tech Baptist Student Ministry, a registered student organization.