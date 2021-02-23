Join the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement every Tuesday from 3 – 4 p.m. for the Queer / Trans Students of Color Affinity Space! Come through to meet new folks, chat about your week with supportive community, and have fun! Email Office administrator Stephen Chao to join the group.

About QTSOC

The Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement recognizes that systemic racism, homophobia, and transphobia disproportionately impact LGBTQIA students of color – and particularly Black LGBTQIA students. The Queer/Trans Students of Color Affinity Space is one way for the Office to support our LGBTQIA students of color.

Affinity spaces aim to empower students to share their emotions and experiences while reflecting on practices of healing and resiliency -- both of which provide the energy to continue acting for change and justice. These spaces are here for us to share our pain, our hope, and our joy together as a community.

For spring 2021, QTSOC will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 3 - 4 p.m. We ask that individuals only participate in this affinity space if they self-identify as both BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, person of color) and as LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual).

You can learn more about QTSOC on our website. Feel free to email Office administrator Stephen Chao with any questions or to join the listserv.