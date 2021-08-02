Come join the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement for our first Queer Reels, Real Topics virtual screening of the year: Kiki.

Serving as an extension of the classroom, Queer Reels, Real Topics merges entertainment with education about the LGBTQIA community. Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible visible, and educating audiences about other folks' stories and histories. Film screenings are FREE and open to everyone in the university community. Each film will be followed by a facilitated audience conversation.

Kiki will be available for 72 hours of asynchronous screening, from February 6 - 8. You can watch the film any time during those dates or join the Office in a synchronous screening and Zoom live chat starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 8. We will finish the synchronous screening with a post-film discussion on Zoom.

RSVP for Kiki on TechConnect or by emailing Office administrator Stephen Chao in order to receive the link to both the film and the Zoom discussion.

About the Film

In New York City, LGBTQ youth-of-color gather out on the Christopher Street Pier, practicing a performance-based artform, Ballroom, which was made famous in the early 1990s by Madonna’s music video “Vogue” and the documentary “Paris Is Burning.” Twenty-five years after these cultural touchstones, a new and very different generation of LGBTQ youth have formed an artistic activist subculture, named the Kiki Scene.

Kiki follows seven characters from the Kiki community over the course of four years, using their preparations and spectacular performances at events known as Kiki balls as a framing device while delving into their battles with homelessness, illness and prejudice as well as their gains towards political influence and the conquering of affirming gender-expressions.