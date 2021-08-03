Come join the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement for our second Queer Reels, Real Topics virtual screening of the semester: Shakedown.

Serving as an extension of the classroom, Queer Reels, Real Topics merges entertainment with education about the LGBTQIA community. Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible visible, and educating audiences about other folks' stories and histories. Film screenings are FREE and open to everyone in the university community. Each film will be followed by a facilitated audience conversation.

Shakedown will be available for 72 hours of asynchronous screening, from March 6 - 8. You can watch the film any time during those dates or join the Office in a synchronous screening and Zoom live chat starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8. We will finish the synchronous screening with a post-film discussion on Zoom.

RSVP for Shakedown on TechConnect or by emailing Office administrator Stephen Chao in order to receive the link to both the film and the Zoom discussion.

About the Film

From 2002 to 2015, filmmaker Leilah Weinraub documents explicit performances in an underground lesbian club in Los Angeles.