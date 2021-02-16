In honor of Black History Month in February, a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion display in the University Library’s South Croslin Room currently highlights previously released U.S. Postal Service stamps featuring prominent black figures in American history. Also included is a digital display featuring a timeline of black history milestones at Texas Tech University provided by the University Archives, part of the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library. To learn more, visit the Timeline of Diversity and Inclusion at Texas Tech.

On the north side of Croslin Room, a display of artwork with a theme of “Unity in Community” inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. showcases the work of area students. This artwork was collected by the local MLK Week Committee which includes representatives from Texas Tech and the Lubbock community.

The Texas Tech University Libraries are committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment in which all members of the Texas Tech community and beyond are accepted, valued and empowered with knowledge and resources.