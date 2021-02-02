If you participate in our research study, you will see pictures of various dogs and complete a simple computer-based lexical decision task, lasting about 20 minutes.

Interested? Open the link https://mili2nd.co/gkxb?subjectid=1&groupid=1234 and follow the instructions. You will be asked to download the software, but you can easily uninstall it after the study.

Research participation remains completely anonymous, but you may only take part in this study once, and need to be at least 18 years old.

At the end of the study, you can choose to enter a raffle to win one (1) of the two (2) $ 25.00 Amazon Gift Cards available. The odds of winning are 1:25.

If you have questions or want to learn more, please contact Serena Mangano at serena.mangano@ttu.edu. Dr. Philip Marshall (philip.marshall@ttu.edu) is the supervisor for this study.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.