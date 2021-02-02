The SMITTEN lab in Human Development and Family Studies is collecting data on newlywed couples in the Spring 2021 semester. We have an opening for a motivated undergraduate student looking for research experience to help!





Students will receive experience recruiting and interviewing participants, entering data, transcribing, and attending weekly research meetings. This position will likely require work hours during the weekdays, and occasionally on evenings and weekends (as this is when most participants are available to interview). This semester we will be doing lab work virtually, so reliable internet and computer access is a must. This position will be rewarding for those looking for research experience but requires making responsibilities a priority.





Volunteers and course credit are available options. Volunteers must help for at least 4 hours per week. Students interested in taking it for course credit (HDFS 4320) will be required to work 10 hours per week.





APPLICATIONS ARE DUE BY FEBRUARY 15TH.





You can access a copy of the lab guidelines and the research assistant application on the SMITTEN Lab website (http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hdfs/research/smitten/index.php). Please email the lab project manager, emma.willis@ttu.edu, for more information or to request an application.



