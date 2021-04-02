TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Pregnant and Parenting Scholarship NOW OPEN
Raiders Defending Life is excited to announce that the annual Pregnant and Parenting Scholarship is now open! Some qualifications for the scholarship:
  • Applicants must be currently pregnant or parenting a child that lives with him or her.
  • You must be enrolled as a full time student at Texas Tech as either an undergraduate (12 hours) or a graduate student (9 hours).
  • Moms AND Dads are welcome to apply!
Scholarships are awarded based on need and merit. Get an application by contacting raidersdefendinglife@gmail.com. Scholarship will be awarded mid-March.

