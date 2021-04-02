Applicants must be currently pregnant or parenting a child that lives with him or her.

You must be enrolled as a full time student at Texas Tech as either an undergraduate (12 hours) or a graduate student (9 hours).

Moms AND Dads are welcome to apply!

Scholarships are awarded based on need and merit. Get an application by contacting raidersdefendinglife@gmail.com. Scholarship will be awarded mid-March.





