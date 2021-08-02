|
We would love to meet you and share more information about our amazing organization. Please join our first informational event of the semester on February 8th at 7pm. If you would like to attend and get to know us let us know! Feel free to contact Alejandra Perez at alejandra.perez@ttu.edu or at 915-356-5732 if you have any questions. Hope to see you there!
|Posted:
2/2/2021
Originator:
Alejandra Perez
Email:
alejandra.perez@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2021
Location:
Google Meets
