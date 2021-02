Please join us in celebrating 98 years of Red Raider Tradition! Happy 98th Birthday, Texas Tech!

Please stop by the SUB, across from CopyMail, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate this momentous occasion. President and Mrs. Schovanec, along with their leadership team will be there to mark this important milestone and say hello. Masks are required and social distaning guidlines will be in effect. Posted:

2/5/2021



Carla Lovelace



carla.lovelace@ttu.edu



President's Office



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/10/2021



Student Union Building - Accross from Copy and Mail



