The Student Activities Board is looking for organizations and departments to be part of the 2021 Diversity Week planning committee! Diversity week will take place the week of March 22nd. If you are interested in joining the planning commitee please contact Loni Crosby (loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu) for more information and the meeting schedule!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu facebook.com/TexasTechSAB Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB

Posted:

2/3/2021



Originator:

Loni Crosby



Email:

loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





