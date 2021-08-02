Join the University Career Center in our wandering map workshops! Wander with us and uncover themes present throughout your life! The wandering map allows you to map out the ways your life and experiences can connect you to your career goals. We have two time options available for you to choose to fit your schedule.

Register for Tuesday, February 9 from 1PM - 2PM

Register for Friday, February 12 from 12PM - 1PM



**This session is interactive. You will need the following materials to successfully participate in the session. Choose either By Hand or Digital Materials.**By Hand: Blank piece of paper; 3 or more different colors (pens/markers/crayons/pencils/highlighters)OR Digital Materials: Canva, Word, or PowerPoint; Be creative with shapes/graphics; Try to use at least 3 different colors





