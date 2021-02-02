Cool opportunity this summer to go to Rome with Dr. Poch on a creative writing course. With Covid vaccine availability rapidly expanding, we have a shot. Get it? Anyway, if you’re interested check it out. Just shoot me back an email if you have questions.

There are scholarships available through the Study Abroad Office, and I’m thinking there might be even more available through English. Also, your other scholarships can be used for the course, and maybe you have some skymiles you can use for the airfare? I’ve tried to keep it affordable, and the more students who sign up, the cheaper it is.

The class is ENGL 2351, so if this is your second English (which almost every TTU student needs), then you’re well on your way to an English minor, as well. Or just come for the thrill of it. The plan is to run it again next year, but you never know if that will be offered. There is a one-hour credit in Education that goes along with this course. You don’t have to be an education major or minor to take it, and the class, How To Teach with Your Hair on Fire, promises to be pretty doggone cool.

This course is a hands-on class in Creative Writing (primarily poetry-3 credit hours) combined with a TTU signature class in Education called Teach Like Your Hair Is on Fire (1 credit hour). To take this course, you must sign up for both classes. This will be a month you will never forget. Included in this modest course fee is: Housing in Rome, Classroom/Facility Fee, Orientation, Survival Italian language class, Day trip to Spoleto, Day trip to Gubbio, Guided tour of the Roman Forum, Guided tour of the Coliseum, Guided tour of the Vatican, Numerous walking tours of the city to view churches, architecture, art, culture, etc., and Group Meals. Plus, some time to travel to other cities if you like.

Again, feel free to contact me for more info. You can begin signing up here:https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11769