Announcing
Position Opening for
Graduate Assistant
The Office of University Outreach and Engagement is seeking to hire a Graduate Assistant for the Spring 2021. The responsibilities for the position include the following:
“Resilient Communities Initiative” (RCI):
· Conduct research on social, economic, or environmental needs in the Panhandle region
· Examine TTU course syllabi and identify potential faculty partners
· Help recruit undergraduate & graduate students for RCI projects
· Conduct program evaluations and faculty/student/community partner follow-up
· Prepare presentations for internal and external audiences
· Participate in Monthly EPIC-Network Call
Annual Faculty and Staff Outreach and Engagement Assessment:
· Assist in collecting, managing, and analyzing faculty and staff outreach and engagement data
· Assist in creating summary reports of annual assessment results, including graphs and charts as well as overviews of exemplary projects
· Prepare presentations
Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
· Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Word
· Excellent oral and written communications skills
· Experience in:
o gathering, managing, analyzing, and visualizing data
o developing visually engaging PowerPoint presentations
o presenting to larger groups
o developing surveys and questionnaires
o drafting reports as well as other types of communications
Salary: $18/hour
Please email birgit.green@ttu.edu for more information or to apply for the position (please attach resume).
Contact:
Dr. Birgit Green, Office of University Outreach and Engagement
e-mail: Birgit.Green@ttu.edu
Phone: (806)834-2308