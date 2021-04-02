TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Announcing Position Opening for Graduate Assistant

Announcing

 

Position Opening for

Graduate Assistant

 

The Office of University Outreach and Engagement is seeking to hire a Graduate Assistant for the Spring 2021. The responsibilities for the position include the following:

 

“Resilient Communities Initiative” (RCI):

·         Conduct research on social, economic, or environmental needs in the Panhandle region

·         Examine TTU course syllabi and identify potential faculty partners

·         Help recruit undergraduate & graduate students for RCI projects

·         Conduct program evaluations and faculty/student/community partner follow-up

·         Prepare presentations for internal and external audiences

·         Participate in Monthly EPIC-Network Call

 

Annual Faculty and Staff Outreach and Engagement Assessment:

·         Assist in collecting, managing, and analyzing faculty and staff outreach and engagement data

·         Assist in creating summary reports of annual assessment results, including graphs and charts as well as overviews of exemplary projects

·         Prepare presentations

 

Other duties as assigned

 

Qualifications:

·         Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Word

·         Excellent oral and written communications skills

·         Experience in:

o   gathering, managing, analyzing, and visualizing data

o   developing visually engaging PowerPoint presentations

o   presenting to larger groups

o   developing surveys and questionnaires

o   drafting reports as well as other types of communications

 

Salary: $18/hour

 

Please email birgit.green@ttu.edu for more information or to apply for the position (please attach resume).

Contact:

Dr. Birgit Green, Office of University Outreach and Engagement
e-mail: Birgit.Green@ttu.edu

Phone: (806)834-2308

 
Posted:
2/4/2021

Originator:
Katie Howell

Email:
katie.howell@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement


