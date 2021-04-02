Announcing

Position Opening for

Graduate Assistant

The Office of University Outreach and Engagement is seeking to hire a Graduate Assistant for the Spring 2021. The responsibilities for the position include the following:

“Resilient Communities Initiative” (RCI):

· Conduct research on social, economic, or environmental needs in the Panhandle region

· Examine TTU course syllabi and identify potential faculty partners

· Help recruit undergraduate & graduate students for RCI projects

· Conduct program evaluations and faculty/student/community partner follow-up

· Prepare presentations for internal and external audiences

· Participate in Monthly EPIC-Network Call

Annual Faculty and Staff Outreach and Engagement Assessment:

· Assist in collecting, managing, and analyzing faculty and staff outreach and engagement data

· Assist in creating summary reports of annual assessment results, including graphs and charts as well as overviews of exemplary projects

· Prepare presentations

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

· Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Word

· Excellent oral and written communications skills

· Experience in:

o gathering, managing, analyzing, and visualizing data

o developing visually engaging PowerPoint presentations

o presenting to larger groups

o developing surveys and questionnaires

o drafting reports as well as other types of communications

Salary : $18/hour

Please email birgit.green@ttu.edu for more information or to apply for the position (please attach resume).

Contact :

Dr. Birgit Green, Office of University Outreach and Engagement

e-mail: Birgit.Green@ttu.edu

Phone: (806)834-2308