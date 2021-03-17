The Office of Research & Innovation is excited to host Faculty Research Club. There will be an opportunity to participate in breakout networking sessions to provide presenters and attendees time to discuss research, possible collaborations, and share ideas.

The second spring meeting will be held Wednesday, April 28th from 3 to 3:50 p.m. Drs. Lisa Garner-Santa, Michael San Francisco, Karin Ardon-Dryer, and Emily Bailey will be presenting their research related to wind instruments and COVID-19. RSVP here.

Questions may be sent to Moriah Gonzales-Herrera.