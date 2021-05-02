The STEM & Leaf Corps is a community outreach and engagement organization that seeks to cultivate a passion for learning in local elementary, middle, and high schools while elevating the overall scholastic capabilities of the students we work with.





This will be a fantastic experience for anyone looking to put an internship on their resume or for anyone wanting hands-on experience learning how a non-profit organization is run. Please keep in mind that this application is only open to TTU freshmen. For more details on the application, please visit the application link.









For more information about our organization, please visit our website at: https://www.stemleafcorps.com/





