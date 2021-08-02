The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week’s ShortCourses. These courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. All ShortCourses, except for 3D Printing, will be held via Zoom. 3D Printing will be offered in the ATLC, located in the west basement of the TTU Library Building.
ShortCourses offered this week:
- Adobe Illustrator—2/8/2021 @ 2:00PM
- Cybersecurity Practices 2/9/2021 @ 10:00AM
- SAS Studio—2/9/2021 @ 2:00PM
- 3D Printing (Held in the ATLC)—2/10/2021 @ 10:00AM
- HPC New User Training—2/10/2021 @ 10:00AM
- Excel PivotTable—2/11/2021 @ 10:00AM
For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu.