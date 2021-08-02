The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week’s ShortCourses. These courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members. All ShortCourses, except for 3D Printing, will be held via Zoom. 3D Printing will be offered in the ATLC, located in the west basement of the TTU Library Building.

ShortCourses offered this week:

Adobe Illustrator —2/8/2021 @ 2:00PM

Cybersecurity Practices 2/9/2021 @ 10:00AM

SAS Studio —2/9/2021 @ 2:00PM

3D Printing (Held in the ATLC) —2/10/2021 @ 10:00AM

HPC New User Training —2/10/2021 @ 10:00AM

Excel PivotTable—2/11/2021 @ 10:00AM

For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu.