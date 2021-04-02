You asked, we’re working on it! Based on your feedback, we are in the process of fully implementing new furniture and technology on the Library’s ground floor to provide a better study environment. In the meantime, there may be periods of excessive noise during construction.

Students can find alternative study areas throughout the building; we encourage students who need quiet study to use study space on Stacks levels 1-5 (west elevators). Non-quiet study areas include Digital Media Services (second floor east) and the Croslin Room. Please see maps posted in Library for more information.