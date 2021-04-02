TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Construction project continues on Ground Floor in Library

You asked, we’re working on it! Based on your feedback, we are in the process of fully implementing new furniture and technology on the Library’s ground floor to provide a better study environment. In the meantime, there may be periods of excessive noise during construction.

Students can find alternative study areas throughout the building; we encourage students who need quiet study to use study space on Stacks levels 1-5 (west elevators). Non-quiet study areas include Digital Media Services (second floor east) and the Croslin Room. Please see maps posted in Library for more information.

Posted:
2/4/2021

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


