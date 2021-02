ADRS' Doctoral program is holding an open house on Friday, February 26th at 1pm-230pm. If you are interested in addiction and recovery research or just want to get to know our faculty and learn more about our program sign up here: Texas Tech 's Addiction and Recovery studies is having a virtual open house for their Doctoral program. Open house takes place on Friday, February 26th from 1pm-230pm CST. Sign up https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9u9ZuHqqumRbBnE Posted:

2/3/2021



Originator:

Heather Austin Robillard



Email:

heather.austin@ttu.edu



Department:

Comm Family Addict Sciences CFAS





Categories

Research

Student Employment/Career Opportunities