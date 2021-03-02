AITP wants to help you start your career! We are a student org that connects students pursuing a career in a technology related field with employers and job opportunities. Our goal as an organization is to build our members up to be the best professional they can be. We achieve this by hosting professional skill building and networking events. Some examples of these are resume critiques with companies like Texas Instruments, our industry tour with companies like Epsilon, and roundtable tech talks. These are just a few of the main events that we provide to our members. If you have any questions about anything regarding the club or what we offer the website is

www.ttuaitp.org

, our instagram is @ttuaitp, and any questions not answered by these resources can be answered by the Director of Outreach, Rose Tuttle, at rose.tuttle@ttu.edu.