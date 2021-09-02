TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AITP Resume Workshop

Come have your resume reviewed and critiqued by leading companies including

TI, Samsung, Cisco, and Epsilon! 


Register at the following link:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPFUdqmC64LRKjeTWOCDjRBlUMFVBVk1WSkdIMThEUFRQOFhSNDJVQlBRMCQlQCN0PWcu


This event is for registered members of AITP. If you are not registered

but would like to attend this event you can become a member at the following link:


 https://www.ttuaitp.org/join


Any questions can be directed to rose.tuttle@ttu.edu, Rose Tuttle, the AITP Director of Outreach


This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/5/2021

Originator:
Summer Tuttle

Email:
rose.tuttle@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/9/2021

Location:
Zoom

