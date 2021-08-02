The Gamma Alpha Omega sisters would love to meet you and share more information about our amazing organization. We have lots of recruitment events starting February 8th-19th so if you would like to attend and get to know us better, let us know! If you are interested, please fill out this form https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FMSQCQQ and go follow our Instagram page @ttugammas. If you have any questions and or concerns, feel free to contact Alejandra Perez at alejandra.perez@ttu.edu or at (915)356-5732. I hope you all are staying safe and well. This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

2/4/2021



Originator:

Alejandra Perez



Email:

alejandra.perez@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/8/2021



Location:

Google Meets



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

