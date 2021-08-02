Dear Participant:

The study is called ''Improving attention and self-control using brain stimulation''. We are seeking your participation in a research project to test training effects using non-invasive brain stimulation in college students. The study will help us learn the potential mechanisms of brain stimulation training and its effects in attention, self-control, performance and behavior. Non-invasive brain stimulation such as TMS and tDCS have been approved by FDA and widely used in many thousands of research institutions, hospitals, and community services.





What is this project studying?

The project aims to explore the training effects using non-invasive brain stimulation. We hope that this study will provide valuable information about the effects of training on the brain, performance and behavior by observing specific changes following stimulation.





What would I do if I participate?

The laboratory visits will take place in the English building, TTU campus. We will schedule you for brain stimulation appointments via email or call.





· About 60 min. for an introduction to the study

· You will answer some questions about things that have to do with your safety and about your body/mind states. This will take about 30 minutes.

· You will be seated comfortably in a chair where you will receive non-invasive electroencephalography (EEG) is recording and stimulation via a handy EEG cap. This will take about 50 min.

· Ten 60 min brain stimulation visits along with two 60 min lab visits to fill out follow-up measures

· The total study is expected to take no more than 15 hours of your time.





How will I benefit from participating?

You might find the research interesting. You might feel good about helping with research. We would like to show our appreciation for your participation by giving you $250 (in the form of a check or cash) after completion of the study. The check will be processed through normal university channels and may take few weeks. Additional information will be required before processing the check. If you could not complete the study, the payment will be prorated based on the time of task completed. You can also learn valuable information about how training may affect performance and behavior.





Can I quit if I become uncomfortable?

Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can choose to end the session at any time without penalty. While you will not receive the full incentive if you do not complete the study, you will receive a prorated incentive based on the time of task completed.





What are the risks and/or discomforts to me if I join this study?

You will be continuously monitored throughout the sessions. There is very little risk to you to participate in this study after many years of basic and clinical research in healthy and patient populations. You may feel a slight vibration, skin irritation, dizziness, and itching under the electrode. A recent study of over 500 subjects using the currently accepted protocol reported only a slight skin irritation. There are several ways to reduce the skin irritation felt during stimulation. Electrodes may be prepared with saline solution and the skin prepared with electrode cream. Also, ramping up (slowly increasing) the current can reduce the irritation. It is not advised to administer this stimulation to people susceptible to seizures, such as people with epilepsy. However, seizures do not seem to be a risk for healthy individuals (our study population). If you have certain feeling or sensation, please tell the researchers immediately and we will figure out ASAP.





How are you protecting privacy?

Any information gathered for our study will remain confidential, and published reports will not mention individuals. Your file will be given a code number that will be used for identification, rather than a name. Only staff members working on this project have access, which will be used strictly for research purposes.

I have some questions about this study. Who can I ask?

If you have any questions about the research, please call or write to Dr. Yi-Yuan Tang at yiyuan.tang@ttu.edu; 806-742-3711. If you have any questions about your rights as a participant, or in the event of a research- related problem or concern, please contact TTU Human Research Protection at 806-742-2064.

To become a participant in this study, please contact Isabel Meza at isameza@ttu.edu or Winson Yang at Winson.Yang@ttu.edu while slots are still available

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University