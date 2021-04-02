Are you currently attending couple therapy? Or have you and your partner recently terminated couple therapy within the last 6 months? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you may be eligible to participate in a research study and earn a $20 Amazon gift card per individual participant. The purpose of this study is to help researchers better understand the process of overcoming the unique barriers that potentially inhibit attendance to relationship counseling.



You may qualify for the study if you:

Are at least 18 years or older

Are currently attending couple therapy

or

Have recently terminated couple therapy within the last 6 months

Participation in the study includes a brief online survey (approximately 15 minutes) and a Zoom interview (60-minute max).



To participate, please contact Derek Holyoak at derek.holyoak@ttu.edu.

*This study has been approved by Texas Tech University’s IRB: IRB2020-917*