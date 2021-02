RISE is here for you! Join us for our weekly Zoom support group giving students in quarantine or that would like a bit of extra support a space to talk and get resources! Pre-register for our weekly meeting: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYkce-rqTkiGtKfqlPMSlPPtYF_k_pgX8g9

Posted:

2/18/2021



Originator:

Esmeralda Aguilera



Email:

Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/19/2021



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental