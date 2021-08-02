This semester, the Volunteer Fair will be delivered through a virtual setting. To learn about the different ways you can give back, tune into the Student Activities Board's Instagram (@texastechsab) story throughout the week of February 8th-12th. For more information, please head to sab.ttu.edu. This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.
