Rec Sports Hiring Info Session for Summer/Fall Employment - Tonight!
Tonight is our Second night to talk about our Summer/Fall student employment possibilities.  We look forward to sharing what it takes to join our team and be a part of the "Best place to work on campus". Attendance to an info session is mandatory for employment consideration.  Please arrive early, space is limited.
3/24/2021

Jared McCauley

JARED.MCCAULEY@ttu.edu

Recreational Sports

Time: 6:02 PM - 7:02 PM
Event Date: 3/24/2021

Student Rec Center - Room 201

