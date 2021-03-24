|
Tonight is our Second night to talk about our Summer/Fall student employment possibilities. We look forward to sharing what it takes to join our team and be a part of the "Best place to work on campus". Attendance to an info session is mandatory for employment consideration. Please arrive early, space is limited.
|Posted:
3/24/2021
Originator:
Jared McCauley
Email:
JARED.MCCAULEY@ttu.edu
Department:
Recreational Sports
Event Information
Time: 6:02 PM - 7:02 PM
Event Date: 3/24/2021
Location:
Student Rec Center - Room 201
Categories