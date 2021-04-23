Call for proposals for the Women’s and Gender Studies Annual Conference on April 23, 2021.
Proposal submissions due on March 5th, 2021! Click on the link below to submit a proposal:
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPLlbxSbUhZJFhoG751F5DJhURDUzVERCUkQ5QlZMVjU3SEY1QTVWQjJJQy4u
For more information and key note speaker information:
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/AWHE_2021.php
Register for the virtual conference:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqcOGrrTMrGtWcAOGJUy6ZeQp-JVtSrGZi