Women’s and Gender Studies Annual Conference

Call for proposals for the Women’s and Gender Studies Annual Conference on April 23, 2021.


Proposal submissions due on March 5th, 2021! Click on the link below to submit a proposal:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPLlbxSbUhZJFhoG751F5DJhURDUzVERCUkQ5QlZMVjU3SEY1QTVWQjJJQy4u


For more information and key note speaker information:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/AWHE_2021.php


Register for the virtual conference:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqcOGrrTMrGtWcAOGJUy6ZeQp-JVtSrGZi
2/8/2021

Stephanie Michaud

Stephanie.Michaud@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/23/2021

Zoom

