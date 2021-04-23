Call for proposals for the Women’s and Gender Studies Annual Conference on April 23, 2021.

Proposal submissions due on March 5th, 2021! Click on the link below to submit a proposal: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPLlbxSbUhZJFhoG751F5DJhURDUzVERCUkQ5QlZMVjU3SEY1QTVWQjJJQy4u

For more information and key note speaker information: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/AWHE_2021.php

Register for the virtual conference: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqcOGrrTMrGtWcAOGJUy6ZeQp-JVtSrGZi Posted:

2/8/2021



Originator:

Stephanie Michaud



Email:

Stephanie.Michaud@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/23/2021



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

