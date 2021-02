Learn About Body Positivity from the Expert, Alex Schrode!

Join our special guest Alex Schrode MS, RDN, LD for an exclusive presentation on body positivity and maintaining a positive relationship with yourself for Feed Your Body and Soul Week! Pre registration required.

Join our 2/24 presentation at 9 am: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtdeugqD4qHdJJePET-6hFJlNDmashCqEi

Join our 2/24 presentation at 2 pm: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrcuGorTsvE9FnGVdSawEjwRoMkYzlEbzq



Posted:

2/22/2021



Originator:

Esmeralda Aguilera



Email:

Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Departmental