Quarantined or Want Support? Talk to Students Just like You!

RISE is here for you! Join us for our weekly Zoom support group giving students in quarantine or that would like a bit of extra support a space to talk and get resources! Pre-register for our weekly meeting: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYkce-rqTkiGtKfqlPMSlPPtYF_k_pgX8g9



Posted:

4/29/2021



Originator:

Esmeralda Aguilera



Email:

Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/30/2021



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental