We can't wait to watch Pretty Woman from the comfort of our homes! You can watch this classic too from February 25-26. Go to sab.ttu.edu and use your student login to gain access to the movie. Watch at anytime all day long on Thursday and Friday!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab Posted:

2/22/2021



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Arts & Entertainment