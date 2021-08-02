The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Educational Event from our new strategic partner, Zoom. Our strategic vendor partners continue to be critical to our success, and Zoom has been instrumental as TTU expanded its learning, teaching, and working remotely.

Zoom colleagues will provide training on Wednesday, February 24th, 3pm – 4:30pm (CST) on the following topics:

· Overview of Zoom

· Best Practices

· Zoom Accessibility

· Zoom Security (Preventing Zoom Bombing)

· Q & A

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, February 24th

Time: 3pm – 4:30pm (CST)

Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the forthcoming Zoom meeting invitation.