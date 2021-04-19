Have you missed our Late Night Movie Series? We've brought you the Virtual Movie Series where you can stream movies with SAB each week! We're showing Incredibles 2 from April 22-23 and want you to watch it with us! Go to sab.ttu.edu and use your student login to gain access to the movie for free! The movie can be accessed all day long on Thursday and Friday!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab Posted:

4/19/2021



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

