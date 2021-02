Did you miss out on this event last semester? No worries! The virtual scavenger hunt is back! Play with us on Zoom and have lots of fun while meeting other students! The link to play will be posted the day of at sab.ttu.edu.



This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Posted:

2/11/2021



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/19/2021



Location:

Online



