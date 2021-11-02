TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join International Student Council!

Do you want to be a part of an organization that likes to promote cultures with the public? Come and join ISC to learn about cultures, leadership, and become a team member. We will have our first general meeting on 2/11, Thursday at 5:30pm

You will meet current officers, advisors and other members. Also, we will plan for this semester events that you could be a part of.

Contact our secretary for more info at chitransh.alreja@ttu.edu

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/11/2021

Originator:
Munira Anwar

Email:
munira.anwar@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 2/11/2021

Location:
Online

