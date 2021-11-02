With optimism and hope, Land Arts of the American West at Texas Tech University is looking toward the possibility of a 2021 field season and building a new support vehicle. While much remains uncertain, including the timeline for flipping the global pandemic, we are casting vision and energy on the horizon and looking for participants. Applications are due Friday, 12 March 2021, 12:00 A.M CST. Two online information sessions will be held for people keen to learn more and bring questions. The 1st information session will be held Friday, 12 February 2021, at 12:00 P.M. CST. You can find the Zoom registration link here. The second information session will be held Thursday, 4 March 2021, at 3:00 P.M. CST. You can find the Zoom registration link here. Land Arts of the American West at Texas Tech University is a transdisciplinary field program examining the evolutionary interaction between human actions and landscape formation. The program leverages immersive field experience as a primary pedagogic agent to support research that opens horizons of perception, probes depths of inquiry, and advances understanding of human impacts shaping environments. Land Arts attracts architects, artists, and writers from across the university and beyond to a “semester abroad in our own backyard” that travels 6,000 miles overland while camping for two months to experience major land art monuments—Double Negative, Spiral Jetty, Sun Tunnels, The Lightning Field—while also visiting other sites to expand understanding of what land art might be, such as pre-contact archeology, military and industrial facilities, and contemporary infrastructure. Throughout the travels and on campus, participants interact with a wide range of guests as they make work in response to their experiences, which are exhibited at the Museum of Texas Tech University to conclude the field season. Please see 2021 Admissions, Information for Applicants and landarts.org before submitting an application. Posted:

