Texas Tech University is a nominating institution for the Whiting Public Engagement Program . There are two programs for 2022-2023: $50k fellowship and $10k seed grant.

Both programs are designed for early-career faculty in the humanities (literature, visual art, music, and other arts; philosophy; and area studies combining these fields).

This is a limited submission competition; TTU can nominate only one person for each of the two programs. Faculty who wish to be considered as TTU's nominee for either program can find more information and submit the required materials here

Deadline: 04/01/2021 Questions may be sent to Dr. Abigail Swingen Posted:

2/15/2021



Originator:

Moriah Herrera



Email:

moriah.a.gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research





