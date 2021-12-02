TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TECH TONES ACAPELLA AUDITIONS
Founded in 2017, TechTones A Cappella is Texas Tech University's premiere contemporary pop a cappella group. This is not your mother's "glee club"-- TechTones is a co-ed group of vocalists that bring intense energy to performances and an edge to their arrangements, sound, and style. 

AUDITION INFORMATION: Additional Audition information can be found on our  instagram: @techtonesacapella 

All auditions will be submitted via audition video via youtube and are due no later than Feb. 19. 2021 

Steps to upload: 

1. upload your audition video to youtube with "your name" and "techtones audition". as the title 
2. set the video as unlisted- NOT private 
3. complete this form and attach the video URL: 
bit.ly/techtonesaudition 

All additional Questions may be forwarded to TTUTechTones@gmail.com  

Good luck and happy singing! 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/12/2021

Originator:
Katherine Scrofano

Email:
Katherine.Scrofano@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories