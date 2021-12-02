Founded in 2017, TechTones A Cappella is Texas Tech University's premiere contemporary pop a cappella group. This is not your mother's "glee club"-- TechTones is a co-ed group of vocalists that bring intense energy to performances and an edge to their arrangements, sound, and style.
AUDITION INFORMATION: Additional Audition information can be found on our instagram: @techtonesacapella
All auditions will be submitted via audition video via youtube and are due no later than Feb. 19. 2021
Steps to upload:
1. upload your audition video to youtube with "your name" and "techtones audition". as the title
2. set the video as unlisted- NOT private
3. complete this form and attach the video URL:
bit.ly/techtonesaudition
All additional Questions may be forwarded to TTUTechTones@gmail.com
Good luck and happy singing!
