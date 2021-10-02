If you are looking for a consistent service opportunity with a low time commitment and love STEM, check out WH! Our goal is to show at-risk kids how fun and empowering STEM studies can be. We are now accepting members for the Spring 2021 semester to help run our online programs.

To learn more, check out our TechConnect Page: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/organization/wideninghorizons





Apply here!

https://forms.gle/nchonaUe3ETHbeQY8





Applications due by 2/19/21





If you have any questions, feel free to email us at wideninghorizonsttu@gmail.com !





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.