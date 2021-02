On Saturday, 2/13, 8AM-12PM, TOSM and IS staff will be upgrading production ODS and Raiderlink. As a result, the Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications will be unavailable during this time. In addition, Cognos reporting against Banner and ODS data sources as well as Raiderlink will be unavailable for the duration of the maintenance window.

For students needing to access online coursework during the Portal maintenance, a direct link will be provided on a splash screen when visiting http://raiderlink.ttu.edu . You may also access Blackboard directly using http://ttu.blackboard.com . Access to Blackboard during the maintenance will not be affected. Posted:

2/11/2021



Originator:

Dustin Jordan



Email:

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





