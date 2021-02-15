CONSENT FORM

The Effectiveness of Mindfulness for Women that Have Experienced Intimate Partner Violence

Purpose of this Study?

The study will help us learn if mindfulness is an effective tool for women that have experienced violence at the hands of an intimate partner.

Who can participate in this study?

We are looking for women over the age of 18 years that have experienced intimate partner violence in the past 6 months. You do not currently have to be in a relationship to participate.

Where will this study take place and how long will it last?

The study will take place online. The study will be conducted over the course of 8 weeks. If chosen to partake in the online mindfulness training group, participation will entail an hour each week plus a survey every two weeks. If you are not asked to participate in the online mindfulness group, you will be asked to complete a survey every two weeks for 8 weeks (5 surveys total).

What will I be asked to do?

A research member will provide you a detailed explanation of each procedure that you will be asked to do at each time point in the study. You will be asked to complete a series of online surveys over the course of 8 weeks (once every 2 weeks). Surveys take 20-30 minutes to complete. After completing the first survey, you may also be invited to participate in a free, online mindfulness training group. This group will take place once a week and last for 1 hour each week. This group will focus on teaching mindfulness skills that can be implemented in your personal life on a daily basis. This group will consist of women that have experienced intimate partner violence in the past 6 months. While there will be some discussion regarding mindfulness practice during the online group, you will not be required to participate in the discussions that may happen. The information you present to the group will be left to your discretion. Additionally, any information you share in the group will not be shared elsewhere by the research team. However, the research team cannot guarantee that other participants will not share information learned in the online mindfulness training group.

Are there any health benefits in participating in this study?

While there are no direct benefits to participating in this study, you may be helping clinicians and practitioners to better help women that have had similar experiences of violence as you. Additionally, previous research has identified that mindfulness practice has benefits in daily life. However, these benefits cannot be guaranteed through study participation. We appreciate your time and effort with this research study.

Will I receive compensation for participating?

You will receive a $10 Amazon gift card after completing all 5 surveys. Additionally, you may be compensated with additional Amazon gift cards of varying amounts throughout participation. After each survey period, a drawing will be held for an Amazon gift card. Completing the survey will enter your name into the drawing. You will not be considered if the survey for that drawing has not been completed. One out of 10 people will win a $10 Visa gift card after filling out the first survey. Two out of 15 people will be able to win a $5 gift card for surveys 2, 3, and 4. One out of 10 people will be able to win a $25 gift card if they have completed all surveys, including the fifth and final survey. Gift cards will be sent out by email within 2 weeks of being awarded. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to receive free mindfulness training by a licensed Marriage and Family Therapy Associate in the state of Texas.

Do I have to participate in this study?

No, you do not have to participate in this study. While the research team and the Texas Tech University’s Institutional Review Board have reviewed this research project and think you can participate comfortably, your participation is completely your choice. You may also discontinue study participation at any time with no consequences to yourself.

Who will see the information collected from me?

Dani Lauricella and Doug Smith will have access to the information provided and collected. Your name will not be linked to any material in reports, publications, or presentations. No one other than the researchers associated with this project will have access to the raw data. All related documentation will be stored on a password protected computer accessible only by Dani Lauricella and Doug Smith.

If you participate in the online mindfulness training group, you will have the option to change your presenting name that appears on the video call if you do not wish to be known to the other participants. More information will be sent via email if you are chosen to participate.

Note: As researchers, we are not required to report to Texas Tech authorities and/or law enforcement officials on the information that you may disclose in the course of this research related to sexual misconduct, violence, harassment, or discrimination, etc. You should be aware disclosures made during this research will not prompt a Title IX investigation into possible sexual misconduct.

If we believe that you or someone else are in imminent danger of serious physical harm, we may need to contact someone to make sure you're safe. This would only happen if we were not able to work with you directly to come up with a plan to keep you, or someone else, safe.

If you want to report sexual misconduct at Texas Tech University, you can contact the Office for Student Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct. You can then meet with the office staff and they will open an investigation into this matter. If you would like us to file a report with the Office for Student Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct on your behalf and help you get into contact with these resources, please let us know.

What will happen to my data?

Identifiers might be removed from the raw data and kept in a separate, encrypted, and password protected document that will only be used to coordinate participation in the free mindfulness group and ensuring you receive any gift cards you may have won. This document will be destroyed after data collection has been finished. After removal of personal identifying information, the data could be used for future research studies or distributed to another investigator for future research studies without additional informed consent from the subject or the legally authorized representative.

I have some questions about this study. Who can I ask?

· The study is being run by Douglas Smith and Dani Lauricella from the Department of Community, Family, and Addiction Sciences at Texas Tech University. If you have questions, you can call Doug at 806-834-7606 or Dani at 806-834-2406.

· Texas Tech University also has a Board that protects the rights of people who participate in research. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.





If you would like to participate, click the following link to complete the first survey.





https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_292X2Xwceq0ImQB



