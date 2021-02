Attend the Army ROTC Basic Camp in Fort Knox, Kentucky this summer and if qualified you can receive a $5,000 bonus once contracted into the ROTC program. To qualify you must be a US citizen, a Texas Tech University Freshman or Sophomore and in good standing with the university. Have fun, learn leadership skills for the summer and earn a $5,000 bonus.





For more information contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or email george.hampton@ttu.edu.