Military veterans are needed to participate in a research study about horticultural therapy and its

effects on military veterans. You will be asked to fill out a survey. This research should only take 15

minutes to complete. Participants will be given an opportunity to sign up for a greenhouse activities

study as well as a virtual reality therapeutic landscape study. Additionally, participants will be given the

chance to sign up for a $25 Amazon gift card. Please access the link below.





https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0B61kOXnNdGFCAJ





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.