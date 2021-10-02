TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Survey of Military veterans involved in the plant and soil science fields
Military veterans are needed to participate in a research study about horticultural therapy and its 
effects on military veterans. You will be asked to fill out a survey. This research should only take 15 
minutes to complete. Participants will be given an opportunity to sign up for a greenhouse activities 
study as well as a virtual reality therapeutic landscape study. Additionally, participants will be given the 
chance to sign up for a $25 Amazon gift card. Please access the link below.

https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0B61kOXnNdGFCAJ

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
2/10/2021

Originator:
Alicia Thomas

Email:
Alicia.Thomas@ttu.edu

Department:
Plant and Soil Science


Categories