Raiders Defending Life meeting on Tuesday night!
You won’t want to miss our second meeting of the semester on Tuesday night! We have a special guest talking about the pro-life movement, Dr. David Crockett, a political science professor at Trinity University. To learn a little more about him, you can visit this website: https://www.trinity.edu/directory/dcrocket

If you would like to be notified of future Raiders Defending Life meetings, socials, volunteer events and more, please reach out to our email account: raidersdefendinglife@gmail.com

2/15/2021

Megan Moses

megan.e.moses@ttu.edu

N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:15 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/16/2021

Location:
Student Union Building, Traditions Room

