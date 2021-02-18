Applicant is currently be pregnant or parenting a child that lives with him or her.

Applicant is enrolled as a full-time student at Texas Tech, either undergraduate (12-hours) or graduate (9-hours).

Moms AND Dads welcome to apply!

Scholarships awarded based on need and merit. Get an application by contacting Kat at raidersdefendinglife@gmail.com. Scholarships will be awarded mid-March.





