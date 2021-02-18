Raiders Defending Life is now accepting applications for the Pregnant and Parenting Scholarship! Some qualifications for the scholarship include:
- Applicant is currently be pregnant or parenting a child that lives with him or her.
- Applicant is enrolled as a full-time student at Texas Tech, either undergraduate (12-hours) or graduate (9-hours).
- Moms AND Dads welcome to apply!
Scholarships awarded based on need and merit. Get an application by contacting Kat at raidersdefendinglife@gmail.com. Scholarships will be awarded mid-March.
