TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Pregnant and Parenting Scholarship available for students!
Raiders Defending Life is now accepting applications for the Pregnant and Parenting Scholarship! Some qualifications for the scholarship include:
  • Applicant is currently be pregnant or parenting a child that lives with him or her.
  • Applicant is enrolled as a full-time student at Texas Tech, either undergraduate (12-hours) or graduate (9-hours).
  • Moms AND Dads welcome to apply!
Scholarships awarded based on need and merit. Get an application by contacting Kat at raidersdefendinglife@gmail.com. Scholarships will be awarded mid-March. 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/18/2021

Originator:
Megan Moses

Email:
megan.e.moses@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories