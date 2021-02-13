Shaquita Norris was born and raised in Lubbock. She is a single mother and suffers from Sickle Cell

Anemia. She started a non-profit organization, A Better Life for the Sicklee, that shows awareness to hereditary blood disorders. She has a heart of gold and is determined to encourage others by showing awareness of blood disorders and finding a cure. She will be discussing her journey with Sickle Cell Anemia on Feb 13th at the Barnes and Noble Café 11am - 1pm.



Posted:

2/12/2021



Originator:

Victoria Sage



Email:

Tori.sage@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/13/2021



Location:

Barnes and Noble Cafe inside the Bookstore



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

