Shaquita Norris was born and raised in Lubbock. She is a single mother and suffers from Sickle Cell
Anemia. She started a non-profit organization, A Better Life for the Sicklee, that shows awareness to hereditary blood disorders. She has a heart of gold and is determined to encourage others by showing awareness of blood disorders and finding a cure. She will be discussing her journey with Sickle Cell Anemia on Feb 13th at the Barnes and Noble Café 11am - 1pm.
|Posted:
2/12/2021
Originator:
Victoria Sage
Email:
Tori.sage@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Union and Activities
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2021
Location:
Barnes and Noble Cafe inside the Bookstore
