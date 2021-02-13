TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Book Signing/Information session
Shaquita Norris was born and raised in Lubbock.  She is a single mother and suffers from Sickle Cell 
Anemia.  She started a non-profit organization, A Better Life for the Sicklee, that shows awareness to hereditary blood disorders.  She has a heart of gold and is determined to encourage others by showing awareness of blood disorders and finding a cure.  She will be discussing her journey with Sickle Cell Anemia on Feb 13th at the Barnes and Noble Café 11am - 1pm.  
Posted:
2/12/2021

Originator:
Victoria Sage

Email:
Tori.sage@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2021

Location:
Barnes and Noble Cafe inside the Bookstore

