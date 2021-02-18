CASTING CALL FOR NEW ONLINE DEVISED PERFORMANCE PROJECT

Audition date: Thursday Feb 18 7-10pm CT (Zoom)

Audition duration: ~15:00 minutes

Performances: first half of April 2021 (online)

Casting: A devised project based on reactions to the January 6, 2021 events at the Capitol building and the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the psyche. The piece follows 7 individuals who begin making videos at home to share on the internet just to stay in touch with the world. The ability to appear on camera and to demonstrate a skill or skills a must. Improvisation skills essential. Musicianship a major plus.

· Nurse: (male or female) Seeking a BIPOC actor from college age on up. The Nurse is dealing with the effects of COVID on their hospital and their own state of mind. They have lost three patients this week.

· K-12 teacher: (male or female): 25-55, was challenged to teach while masked, in a face-to-face or hybrid classroom and is currently questioning their occupation choice as they have gone completely online. Three students of their students currently have the virus, two others have been exposed.

· Grocery store worker: 15-22, asked by the employer to confront non-mask wearers and to constantly clean down store surfaces, the worker decided to seek unemployment benefits. Has been dealing with COVID for about a year. Makes just enough to get by for now.

· Janitor: retired white male 60-70; most privileged person in least-compensated job, supervised other janitorial staff and took more breaks than he probably should have. Frazzled by COVID health protocols, he has taken a leave of absence.

· Server: (male or female) 18-24 years of age, had a side gig as a musician in local bands, presently is relegated to waiting work at a chain restaurant as “an essential worker,” dealing with both difficult customers and COVID safety measures.

· Student: male or female, 18-20: in second year of degree plan: lonely and isolated from others by the pandemic, feels torn between those who believe in the virus and those who think it is a hoax. (The jury is still out for the student at this point.)

· Transportation worker: (female) 30-40 bus driver for the city for 15 years. Worried about being laid off due to the pandemic. Tired of fighting with passengers over mask wearing. Married with two young children.

Sign-up form for auditions: https://forms.gle/NcRg8i27oGpSGGA99