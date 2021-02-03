Ambassador’s Forum

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

"Foreign Perceptions of the US in the post COVID World: What is reality? What is myth? And does it matter?"



Virtual Zoom Panel Discussion - https://texastech.zoom.us/j/91317118231

The TTU Office of International Affairs and the American Academy of Diplomacy presents four distinguished former U.S. diplomats to discuss U.S. and foreign policy. This will be a multifaceted discussion based on audience questions and concerns.

Join the conversation and bring your questions about how we navigate the future.

For more information, call (806) 742-3667 or visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/6th-Annual-Ambassadors-Forum.php.